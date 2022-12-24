Man held with 13.8-kg hemp in Natore

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime operation, arrested an alleged drug peddler with 13.8 kilograms of ganja in Natore district in the early hours of on Friday.

The arrested was identified as Ahanur Islam, 40, son of Abdul Mazid of Chandpur village under Sadar Upazila in Joypurhat district, RAB sources said here on Friday morning.

On a tip-off, a team of the RAB conducted a raid in a microbus at Boroharishpur bypass area under Sadar upazila of Natore district around 12:30am and arrested him with the hemp red-handed, RAB sources said.

The arrestee with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police. -BSS











