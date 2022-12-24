Tourist killed in Rangamati road crash

RANGAMATI, Dec 23: A tourist was killed in a head-on collision between 'Chander Gari'( a vehicle that usually carries tourists) and a motorcycle on his way back from Sajek of Baghaichari Upazila in Rangamati.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 30. Details about him are yet to be known. The accident occurred around 1:15PM.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station Nurul Haque confirmed that the collision occurred in the Machalong area.

Seriously injured Hridoy was rescued and sent to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex with the help of locals.

He died while undergoing treatment there.

Jerry Lusai, General Secretary of Sajek Resort and Cottage Owners Association, said, they are struggling to keep up with the influx of tourists and additional traffic. "Sajek's resorts and cottages are fully booked for the New Year", he said. -UNB











