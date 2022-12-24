Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Help street children with winter clothes

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir

A warm blanket, thick clothes, hot soup and cozy nights are not for everyone in winter. This is the fate of the street children. The cold winds during the winter nights pierce their skin, but they have no shield to protect themselves against. They wrap their body in sacks and sometimes sleep with the street dogs to keep warm.

They sometimes warm themselves up with the thin blankets provided by some kind-hearted people. Unfortunately, those blankets are often stolen when these children go out in search of food for the day. They suffer from seasonal ailments due to the chilling cold, and some will perish.

It is important for each of us to stand by the street children as much as possible from our own place during this winter. We can do this by buying them warm clothes and blankets. Our used warm clothes can also come to their help. Social organisations should start their work of helping these children as early as possible. Above all, we all must work in a way so that street children's miseries can be alleviated to some extent.

Pulak,
Narayanganj



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Help street children with winter clothes
Netanyahu, the godfather of modern Israeli fascism
Universal flavour of Xmas festival
For disciplined operation of floating exchange rate
Dire state of district health care service
First ever metrorail about to roll on
Every drop counts
Solidarity key to Asian security


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft