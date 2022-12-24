Help street children with winter clothes

Dear Sir



A warm blanket, thick clothes, hot soup and cozy nights are not for everyone in winter. This is the fate of the street children. The cold winds during the winter nights pierce their skin, but they have no shield to protect themselves against. They wrap their body in sacks and sometimes sleep with the street dogs to keep warm.



They sometimes warm themselves up with the thin blankets provided by some kind-hearted people. Unfortunately, those blankets are often stolen when these children go out in search of food for the day. They suffer from seasonal ailments due to the chilling cold, and some will perish.



It is important for each of us to stand by the street children as much as possible from our own place during this winter. We can do this by buying them warm clothes and blankets. Our used warm clothes can also come to their help. Social organisations should start their work of helping these children as early as possible. Above all, we all must work in a way so that street children's miseries can be alleviated to some extent.



Pulak,

Narayanganj