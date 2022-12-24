

Universal flavour of Xmas festival



Like festivals of other religions like Hindus and Muslims, Xmas is such a type of festival through which we pray for the welfare of humanity. Xmas is celebrated during every English calendar year towards year end. This festival is nothing but full of euphoria. If we look up the passages from Bible then a feeling is generated upon us that, it is the time to enjoy the real life instead of brooding upon all sorrows and despondencies.



Like every religion, followers of Christianity observe the day as a token of affection and cordiality which is bestowed upon people of all religions across the globe. This indicates that entire humanity should enjoy the life in its fullest aspect. There should not be any feeling of bitterness and acrimony among all of us.



In countries under European and American continents, we find that there are Xmas vacations from December 25 till January 1. In the same manner Xmas is observed by citizens of all South Asian nations. As South Asian Sub-Continent is a conglomeration of eight nations. But due to paucity of time and word limits, I concentrate on two closer and cordial nations of the Sub-Continent, India and Bangladesh.

Now I shall touch upon the observance of Xmas celebration separately in India and Bangladesh. In India, as per statistical data reflects, there are around 27.8 million Christians existing all around the nation. On this auspicious occasion, Christians from all across the nation convey hearties Xmas greetings to their fellow communities as well as to people of other religions. Like countries of the Western World, after Xmas observance there has been a holiday for a week on all corporate, academic and professional bodies. Even all government departments also pull down their shutters so that staffs of each department enjoy this euphoric moment with their families and friends. Xmas celebration is rated as a universal holiday in India like rest of the globe.



In India on the eve of Xmas day, there are prayers led by Bishops and other priests for the welfare of humanity across India and other parts of the globe. All Churches across the nation, are so well decorated which reflects symbol of happiness, peace and welfare of entire humanity during the coming year. Every year we find that, there are someone from us suffering from fortune reversals. It is felt this kind of festival always motivate us to overcome all setbacks. We derive confidence upon self that new English calendar year be a year of prosperity and happiness. Apart from the above, we also feel that our lifestyle should be groomed by us in such a manner that we don�t face any obstacles in our life.



The churches of India where prayers are held on the occasion of Xmas Day are, Saint Pauls Cathedral Church, Kolkata, Bandel Church, Hooghly (West Bengal), Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church (Goa), Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, New Delhi, Saint Francis Church, Kerala, Sacred Heart Church, Shimoga, (Karnataka), Mount Mary Basilica,Mumbai etc.



Now coming to Bangladesh perspective, Xmas is observed by people from all walks of life in that nation. In the capital city Dhaka, plus other cities of the nation, Xmas is wholeheartedly observed. People from Christian communities, offer prayers at different Churches for the welfare of their fellow communities as well people of other religions. Key Xmas prayers take place mainly at Holy Rosario Church, Armenian Church, Dhaka etc. There are in all 16 churches all across Bangladesh. Number of people from Christianity are around 5, 00,000(as per 2022 Data). There are around four churches in Dhaka.



Finally it is the utmost endeavour from this writer from India, to greet humanity of India and Bangladesh. Also during Xmas, citizens of other parts of the globe. We should enjoy this moment wholeheartedly.Our pray is that the coming year be more happy and prosperous for all of us.

Sujayendra Das, Senior writer, India











