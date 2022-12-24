For disciplined operation of floating exchange rate

In early of 2003, Bangladesh declared floating exchange rate regime. The official communiqué stated that exchange rates for spot purchase and sale transactions of US dollar by central bank with authorised dealer banks would be decided on a case to case basis, but without reference to any pre-announced band. Central bank being monetary regulator would undertake purchase or sale transactions in US dollar to maintain orderly market conditions, the circular noted.



Open economy macroeconomics contains a concept introduced by Mundell-Fleming. The concept as a theory states that a country may simultaneously choose any two, but not all, of the three goals - monetary policy independence, exchange rate stability, and financial market openness to the full extent.



The Breton Woods system, which existed from 1944 to 1971, allowed its member states to impose capital controls. During that period, financial market was open with control over monetary policy and exchange rate. But after 1971, policy advocacy by non-state organisation was to regulate monetary policy with open up of financial market and introduction of floating exchange rate system.



The opening of financial market leads to convertibility of capital account. In accordance with theory, Bangladesh economy seems to adopt monetary policy independence and exchange rate flexibility, with restrictions for transactions under capital accounts.



After 1970 with the collapse of Breton Woodss system, floating exchange rate system was adopted de jure worldwide. But floating exchange rate is de facto managed, commonly known as dirty floating. Exchange rate is managed by central bank through market intervention by way of purchases and sales of foreign currency from and to market at a set exchange rate. This dictated rate automatically plays roles to operate in interbank dealings.



Under de facto fixed exchange rate system, exchange rate is directed by central bank in different ways. During the tenure of two decades, the dictated rates work well in Bangladesh, with few exceptions. But rate imposed administratively does not work well in the situation of market manipulation which attacks local currency to be depreciated.



Supply chain disruption due to Russia-Ukraine war leads foreign exchange market to be in volatile situation. With price hike in global commodity markets, it is observed a mismatch between supply and demand of foreign currency. In usual situation, regulators do not face challenges. Same is true for exchange rate management. We can recall 1992 when Bank of England was attacked by short sales. Pound lost huge value on September 16, 1992 is known as black Wednesday. In Asian crisis, Bank of Thailand could do nothing to protect its Bath to face fall. The crisis spread most of the Asian countries.

In the recent time, Bangladesh Taka faced challenges. Central bank started drives to detect manipulation. It could identify few banks as manipulators making super profits. But how operators were taken into book under floating exchange rate regime is a question. The central banks rule book states that the treasury departments of all banks publish a rate sheet for their daily foreign exchange transactions at the counter levels based on the market levels of USD/BDT as well as cross currencies available from Reuters. While these rates are mainly for retail transactions up to a certain threshold and for small transactions of corporate houses, they can be applied to all sorts of transactions at the discretion of the bank.



However, both buy and sell transactions of large size and/or special nature and transactions under special circumstances may be dealt at rates outside these published rates which may be either over or under the published rates for that day by ensuring rate appropriateness. Under this so called rate appropriateness framework, whether super profit is a crime or not is an issue. However, it is practiced that licensees can say nothing to regulators. Hence, manipulators are reported to have been taken into book. Such action is also a question in the business point of view.



Bangladesh being a country of import-dependence needs huge imports. Import is also an essential part for import substitution industries. The currency at overvalued level encourages unnecessary imports like luxuries. Simple solution is to depreciate local currency which will set to improve inflows of foreign currency. This is in theory supporting floating exchange rate regime. But it will lead to increase import prices, resulting in currency depreciation to fuel inflation.



During the last two decades, floating exchange rate regime is prevailing under managed path. The present situation is claimed to be stable. Central bank through bankers associations sets exchange rate. The arrangements require banks to buy wage remittances at a rate; other receipts including export proceeds at another rate. Two buying rates are in operations - exporters are not getting the price of their export earnings at the same rate as banks are buying greenback on account of wage remittances.

It is said that Bangladesh Taka is convertible on current account transactions. But insider information indicates that except few ones, most of the transactions against current nature are executed with the permission from the regulatory authorities. There is a gulf of differences between discourse and reality. Import is permissible in terms of Import Policy Order in force.



In recent time, high value imports are under screening framework including imposition of margin for import letters of credit. As per insiders, banks are showing reluctance for opening letters of credit in different excuses like liquidity problems, non-conformity with price verification, etc. To make containment of imports, there are different alternatives like imposing restrictions by making negative list of goods. Without taking such activities, regulators seem doing clerical works in the name of monitoring and applying different impositions. Such work seems clerical in nature which will turn policy framework into operational level.



There needs exemplary action against routing of money in illegitimate ways. Otherwise, regulatory monitoring will end in anti-business stance. It is known that export trade recently faced different obstacles like encashment of fund held in exporters foreign currency accounts. How this encashment would help market to be liquid is a question since such encashment could not increase money in the market. Exchange rate for export proceeds is set lower compared to rates applied to wage remittances. This creates opportunity costs to exporters, breaking market competitiveness.



Anti-export bias is observed in respect of financing from refinancing scheme. Banks need to comply with different procedures for availing refinancing in foreign currency against imports of raw materials on behalf of exporters. It would be better to stop refinancing facilities at rebated rate without making operational procedures tougher.



Central bank is basically fighting to manage mismatch between inflows and outflows of foreign currency. But mismatch is prevailing and it will continue due to outward payments on account of investment expenditure including regular imports. The policy and policing tools seem to be working ineffectively. It is better to gear back from fundamental framework - reintroduction of permission RAJ for all types of transactions including imports. Exchange rate regime should be brought to fixed system. It would help operators to operate with specific approval from regulatory authorities, without facing regulatory problems.

