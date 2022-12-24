

Dire state of district health care service



Admittedly, many critically ill patients die due to referral due to lack of appropriate treatment at the right time. However, it must be recognized that it is in the interest of the patient that referral is essential. But the thing is, who will guarantee that the referred patient can reach the hospital at the right time, get proper treatment there?



It can be seen that the district hospital is exempted from responsibility by handing over the referred slip from the district hospital to the patient's family. Relatives (if any) of the patient helplessly, burdened with stress, arrive at the referred hospital in many cases to find that there are no beds available, nor are there adequate facilities for treatment.They are referred elsewhere, or dismissed without being said anything. It is not seen once before referring, whether the family has the manpower or money to take the patient to a distant hospital, whether there are beds available at that time, and whether there is medical infrastructure or not.



�Why did you refer, or why did you not admit the referred patient- you can intimidate the doctors by saying all these, because doctors are always soft targets. But the problem is not solved. Thousands of examples of evading doctors, negligence etc. will surely be found in government hospitals. But despite the doctors' best efforts, a major lack of coordination became apparent.However, in this age of digital technology, coordination should not be such a complicated matter. What should be declared now, aside from bullying and blaming doctors is that if a patient comes to the hospital in critical condition, the hospital should take responsibility.



Today, maternal deaths have increased from 96 to 109 per 100,000 birthswhich is much higher than the average maternal mortality rate. According to the government, doctors are referring more number of maternity mothers that is why the maternal mortality rate has increased. Although we have known for a long time, maternal death occurs due to excessive bleeding during or after delivery, anemia, perinatal hypertension, convulsions, etc. all these factors became secondary and 'Refer's disease' became the main one, is a matter of research.



Mother's death occurs due to three types of delay in starting treatment. One, delay in decision making to treat the delivery mother and family members. Two, delay in reaching the hospital due to lack of transport or other facilities. Three, the doctor's delay in starting treatment after arriving at the hospital. Even in this, the name of "refer disease" did not come!



Actually there are many other reasons, which the government does not mention. That is the lack of specialist doctors, or lack of specially trained doctors. Due to the lack of an ambulance, there is a delay in taking the pregnant mother to the hospital. Many give birth on the road, and in many cases the mother dies on the road. Whose fault is that? With much difficulty, people reach the hospital with the delivery and find that there may be no trained doctors, or no infrastructure.



However, there is a decree on doctors, obstetrics cannot be referred. If the mother dies for not being referred in time, whose responsibility is it? It is often seen that critical diseases of pregnant women could not be diagnosed due to lack of infrastructure in sub-health centres or health centres. If that mother dies even after reaching the medical college at the last minute, who will take the responsibility?



The rate of teen marriages and the number of teenage pregnancies have increased tremendously. About forty percent of all pregnant mothers are now teenagers. Adolescents are second in terms of pregnancy. And an analysis of causes of death shows that teenage mothers account for a large proportion of maternal deaths. It is no longer uncommon to marry off girls at a young age and in these days of severe scarcity and moral degradation, then in whose interest is such a major cause of maternal death being covered up?



Due to lack of trained doctors, huge shortage of assistants, maternity mothers have to be referred. Maternal deaths occur at the hands of trainees and relatively less experienced doctors due to shortage of senior doctors even in large hospitals. The entire society needs to think afresh about sensitive issues like maternal death.



Of course, in case of complications, it should be sent to a major hospital. General deliveries in private hospitals have almost disappeared. Only Caesar! I think the high-powered committee has room to think about whether the regulatory committee can give any advisory or not.



If a referral is required, it will be referred, but the responsibility of making arrangements to reach there must also be taken by the government concerned hospital.As a citizen, the government should take the responsibility of providing treatment to him, and if necessary, provide him with appropriate medical treatment.

The writer is research assistant,Bioinformatics Research Lab,Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID).

















