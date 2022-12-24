22 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 22 people including three women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Mymensingh, Sherpur, Rajbari, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Natore, Sirajganj, Barishal and Rajshahi, in recent times.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested three men along with 50 yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Md Yusuf Zahan, 22, a resident of Sholhasia area, and Apu Mia, 22, of Bharil Village under Raona Union; and Asma Akter Jannat, 20, of Golabari Village under Longair Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruk Ahmmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the municipality in the afternoon, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 102 bottles of foreign liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Habi Hossain, 19, son of Helal Mia, a resident of Sameshchura Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiquzzaman and Senior Superintend of Police MM Sabuj Rana conducted a drive in a grocery shop owned by one Jahangir at Sameshchura Bazar at noon, and arrested Habi Hossain along with the foreign liquor worth about Tk 51,000.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB-14 sources added.

RAJBARI: Two persons including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Goalanda Upazila of the district in four days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 108 grams of heroin from Uttar Daulatdia Puravita area of Goalanda Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Shukur Ali, 45, a resident of Uttar Daulatdia area in the upazila.

Goalanda Ghat PS OC Shwapan Kumar Majumdar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Uttar Daulatdia Puravita area and arrested Shukur Ali along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against him in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in an anti-drug drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 200 grams of heroin from Daulatdia Union Parishad of Goalanda Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Mst Parvin, 50, a resident of Puranvita area in the upazila.

District DNC sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in the area at night, and arrested Parvin along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Goalanda PS against her in this connection, an officer of the department said.

KISHOREGANJ: Six people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Katiadi and Pakundia upazilas of the district in two days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three persons along with 300 yaba tablets from Katiadi Upazila on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Abdullah, 19, son of Sukkur Ali of Dashpakhi Village, Bijoy, 19, son of Firoz Uddin of Purba Charparatola Village, and Abdus Samad, 25, son of late Abu Bakar Siddique under Katiadi Upazila of the district.

District DB Police OC Mohammad Samsur Rahman said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Dashpakhi area, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, police in separate drives, arrested three drug peddlers including a woman along with 4.5 kg hemp from Pakundia Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The detained persons are: Sufia, 60, and Md Rajib Mia, 34, residents of Kawalikanda area under Pakundia Upazila, and Md Rafiq, 23, hails from Ayla area under Karimganj Upazila of the district.

Pakundia PS OC Md. Sarwar Zahan said acting on a tip-off, different teams of police conducted separate drives in Bottola Norpoti and Kawalikanda areas in the afternoon, and arrested the drug peddlers along with the drugs.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS against them in this regard, the OC added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Three suspected drugs dealers have been detained in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The detained persons are: Zubaed Bhuyina, 30, Mamun, 52, and Abdul Awal Siddique, 30.

Police sources said on information that a huge supply of yaba tablets was being taken from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka, a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in Ashariar Char area, and recovered 36,000 yaba tablets from a bus of 'Relax King Paribahan'.

Later on, police detained the three people in this connection.

CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two Rohingya refugees along with 1,600 yaba tablets from Gomdandi Fultala UP under Boalkhali Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons are: Sayed Alam, 21, and Nur Alam, 19, residents of Ukhiya Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar.

Boalkhali PS OC Md Abdur Razzak said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the UP area in the evening, and arrested them along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against them, the OC added.

NATORE: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 210 grams of heroin from Harishpur Bus Stand area in the district town recently.

The arrested man is Hantu Mondol, 33, a resident of Tatarpur Village under Charghat Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Natore RAB Camp Commander Forhad Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Harishpur Bus Stand area on December 16 last, and arrested Hantu Mondol along with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Natore Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB-12 arrested a man along with 130 grams of heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Mojibar Rahman, 66, son of late Imaz Uddin, a resident of Bhobanpara Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi District.

RAB-12 Acting Company Commander Abul Hashem Sabuj, in a press release, said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bangabandhu Bridge Pashchim Gol Chattar area at the night of December 15 last, and arrested Mojibar Rahman along with the heroin worth about Tk 3 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sirajganj Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested a man along with hemp and yaba tablets from Ichaldi Bus Stand area under Wazipur Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Md Ripon, 39, son of Matiar Rahman, a resident of Patan Village under Matlab Upazila in Chandpur District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Barishal District DNC Ishtiaq said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in Ichaldi Bus Stand area at around 5pm on December 14, and arrested Ripon.

The law enforcers have also recovered three kilograms of hemp and 500 yaba tablets from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Wazirpur Model PS in this regard, the DNC SI added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested two listed drug peddlers along with 49.5 kilograms of hemp from Seroil Bus Terminal area in the city recently.

The arrested persons are: Sohel Rana, 32, son of late Sayed Ali, and Muhammad Munir, 39, son of late Abdul Quddus. Both are residents of Dulalpur Village under Bramhanpara Upazila in Cumilla District.

RAB sources said acting a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Seroil Bus Terminal area in the city on December 12 last, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Boalia PS, the arrested were handed over to police.