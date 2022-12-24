

Farmers shifting to jute seed production at Sadullapur

So far jute seeds have been sowed on 15-16 acres of land using rich technology, with a production target of about 6,000 kilogram (kg) seeds.

A recent visit found jute fields in Rasulpur, Faridpur and Idilpur unions. Farmers are expecting bumper production of jute seeds.

According to Jute Department-Sadullapur, farmers are highly interested in producing jute seeds.

Under Jute and Jute Seed Production and Extension Project, these 15-16 acres have been brought under jute seed production by 10 farmer groups.

Farmer Samsul Haq said, such seeds of Tusha jute variety are sold to other farmers; with the sale of such seeds, the number of farmers is increasing while they are benefitting largely.

It costs Tk 8,000-10,000 for farming per bigha jute seed field. After adjusting the cost, the profit stands at about Tk 10,000 per bigha.

Another Hasen Ali said, they have received training from Sadullapur Upazila Jute Development Department; 600-700 grams of seeds are required for farming per bigha. Seed production stands at 100-120 kg per bigha.

Sub-Assistant Jute Development Officer-Sadullapur Mithun Sarkar said, jute and jute seed production increase land fertility while farmers benefit.

To make them more benefitted, farmers are being assisted with overall facilities including free of cost seed and training, he added.

This year's seed production target was 30 acres, but 15-16 acres have been achieved, he further said.

Jute Department is directly purchasing per kg jute seed at Tk 200 from farmers. Also Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation is buying jute seeds, he maintained.











