Loan cheques distributed among youths in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Dec 23: Loan cheques were distributed among young people in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday with the aim of creating employment for the unemployed youth.

The cheques distribution programme was held at the Upazila Parishad conference room under the initiative of Karmasangsthan Bank Tungipara Branch at around 11 am.

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman and former senior secretary Md Nurul Amin was present as the chief guest at the programme with Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner's office DDLG Azaharul Islam in the chair.

Managing Director of the bank Shirin Akter, Superintend of Police Ayesha Siddika, Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Mamun, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Asim Kumar Biswas, and entrepreneurs Sajib Munshi, Fatema Begum, Zotrimay Mondol and Ripa Khanam, among others, also spoke at the event.

At that time, cheques of Tk 1,40,30,000 were handed over to 102 young men and women at nine per cent interest rate for two years.

Earlier, the guests offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









