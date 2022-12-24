Poor people get winter clothes in five districts

Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit poor and destitute people in five districts- Tangail, Rangamati, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Kishoreganj, in three days.

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people of Ashrayan Project in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin Haider, as the chief guest, distributed the winter clothes among the helpless people of Madhupur Ashrayan Project at a programme in the Upazila Parishad hall room at night.

Madhupur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shamim Yasmin presided over the distribution programme.

Madhupur Upazila Parishad Chairman Sarwar Alam Khan, Upazila Awami League President Khandaker Shafi Uddin, Madhupur Municipality Mayor Siddique Hossain Khan, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sharif Ahmed, its Female Vice-Chairman Sashthina Nakar, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Madhupur Police Station Mazharul Amin and Freedom Fighter Abdur Razzak Jihadi, among others, were also present at the programme.

RANGAMATI: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit helpless people in the district on Thursday.

The blankets were distributed among the needy people in remote areas along the border in the district under the initiative of Rangamati Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sector commander and sector headquarters.

These blankets were distributed among the needy families in Dumdumia area under Kaptai 41 BGB and Thomapara, Gachbaganpara, Sangrachari, Dulachari areas of Gabaichhari under Bilaichhari zones on Thursday.

Rangamati Sector Commander Colonel Md Tariqul Islam was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme.

NOAKHALI: Blankets have been distributed among the helpless orphans in the district on Wednesday.

Maijdi Court Branch of Mercantile Bank distributed the blankets among the orphans in the district.

Manager of Maijdi Court Branch of Mercantile Bank Md Meherab Hossain Khan, Mominul Haque Khan and other bank officials and employees were also present at the distribution programme held at its office in the district town on Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: At least 200 cold-hit destitute people have been given blankets in Motihar Police Station area in the city on Wednesday.

The weekly newspaper Banglar Bibek distributed these blankets among the poor needy people at Kajla Octroi intersection under Motihar PS in the city.

Publisher and editor of the newspaper, among others, were also present at the distribution programme.

KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit disabled people in the district on Tuesday.

Pratibandhi Seba Sangstha distributed blankets among the disabled people at its office at Akhra Bazar in the district town.

Pratibandhi Seba Sangstha President Advocate Jesmin Ara Begum presided over the distribution programme.

Advocate Ayedul Hoque Chowdhury, Advocate Abdur Rashid and Advocate Gazi Mahmud, among others, were also present during the distribution.











