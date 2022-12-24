

Construction works come to standstill at Baraigram for price hike of materials

Due to the decreasing construction work, more than 6,000 construction masons and labourers have been workless in the upazila.

With the decrease in building construction, the government construction work of roads has also been standstill. On ground of losses, contractors have left away without finishing their running construction projects.

In the face of daily earning decrease, these 6,000 construction families are passing days in hardship. They are running their families by spending their hard-earned savings. Some of them are taking loans for running their families.

Authorities concerned said, if this situation continues for a long time, an abnormal situation is very likely in this sector.

A visit found BRSM rod was selling at the rate of Tk 95 per kilogram (km) in Bonpara and Laxmikol bazaars, AKS rod at Tk 93, and GPH rod at Tk 91.

Crown cement is selling at Tk 585 per bag, five ring at Tk 545, seven ring at Tk 560, Fresh cement at Tk 550, and Akij cement at Tk 570.

These types of cement were selling between Tk 420 and 500 per bag in the last year.

Per trolley sand is selling at Tk 1,800-2,000 against last year's Tk 1,000-1,200.

Per 1,000 brick of No.1 is selling at Tk 13,000-13,500 against last year's Tk 10,000. Per 1,000 brick of Mitha category is selling at Tk 11,500-12,000 against previous Tk 9,000.

Noor Islam, proprietor of AKS Brick kiln in Maanir area of Zonail, said, coal price has increased highly, so, in a compelling condition, the brick price has been increased. Per tonne coal is selling at Tk 29,000 against last year's Tk 18,000-19,000.

A college teacher of Royna Mahalla in Baraigram Upazila Akramul Haq said, "I purchased bricks in the last year to build house this year. But due to the price hike of road, cement, and sand, I couldn't start my new house despite facing problem in old house."

Construction Labourer Rafiqul Islam of Ramagari Village said, "Due to higher increase of construction materials, general people are not starting house-construction without stressing necessity. Almost all construction works are on the verge of closer."

Another Yusuf Ali of Kamardaha Village said, "The work is almost absent. Our earnings are almost suspended. We are getting indebted with shops because of eating without work."

Rod-cement trader Nuruzzaman at Laxmikol Bazar said, people are not constructing buildings due to increased prices of rod-cement. Contractors also have stopped their works, he added.

"We can't make any sale of rod and cement in a whole day," he maintained.

Contractor Kawsar Ahmed Apu said, due to the reckless prices of rod, cement and all materials, it has been difficult to continue work.

Rajibul Islam, president of Upazila Imarat Nirman Shramik Union, said, under-construction building owners have suspended works due to the price hike of materials. Also different government and private projects have turned into standstill, he added.

