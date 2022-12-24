Housewife drowns at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 23: A housewife drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Suma Malakar, 24, wife of Bimol Mallick, a resident of Dewgaon Village under Prithimpasha Union.

Quoting locals, police said the woman went missing in a pond near her house while taking bath in it in the afternoon.

Later on, the family members rescued her and took to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members said Suma was an epilepsy patient.

Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Salauddin Mifta confirmed the incident.















