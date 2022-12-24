Roadside pitha  selling vibrant in Rajshahi City



The photo shows winter cakes being sold on a footpath in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

With the winter feeling, roadside shops in the district city's footpaths and busy crossing areas have started selling traditional winter cakes (pithas) to cater to growing.

Vendors are mostly selling Bhapa and Chitoi pithas; Bhapa is a steamed flour sweetened with jaggery and desiccated coconut while Chitoi is a runny mixture made with flour and salt, and cooked on iron-cooking pots; these are served with mustard paste or chilli chutney.

Many vendors have set up makeshift cake shops in different areas, New Market, Alupotti, Shaheb Bazar, Zero Point, Railway Station, Court Bazar, Binodpur Bazar, Kazla Bazar, Nawdapara, Rajshahi University, Dorikhorbona, and Katakhali Bazaar.

During a visit, some customers were seen eating these cakes while others waiting.

Per piece of these two traditional cakes is selling at Tk 10 while special pitha at Tk 20.

One Shahida Bibi has been selling pitha since the beginning of the winter sitting in front of New Market. She said, she lives with her family in a rented house in a suburb. She mainly does household works. She is educating her eldest son with her own income.

Along with her household earning, she is used to prepare pitha every winter.

Sohag Raj is another pitha seller in Shiroil Colony bus terminal area in the city.

He mainly works as a temporary mason. But he sells pitha every winter. But compared to previous years, the profit is less this year, he said.

Alam Saha, a vendor, expressed his happiness and said, he has recently started a pitha shop in Saheb Bazar area. Her earnings are Tk 400-500 per day.

"It is a good business for me in the winter. But profit from the sale is poor, compared to previous years due to rising prices of ingredients," he added.

Rahela Khanam, a working woman who came to Sohag shop to buy pitha, said, there is no opportunity to make pitha at house due to her busy schedule.

Pitha is now available to buy from different places, she added.

The taste of such pitha is also better than self-made one, she maintained.











