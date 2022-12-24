Gurudaspur Press Club gets new committee

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 23: The executive committee of Gurudaspur Press Club was formed on Tuesday.

Dil Mohammad of Jugantar and Md Magem Ali Molin of The Daily Observer have been elected as president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

The other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents- Anisur Rahman, Md Rashidul Islam and Sazedur Rahman Sazzad; Joint GS- Nazmul Hasan Nahid and Mizanur Rahman; Organizing Secretary - Jalal Uddin; Joint Organizing Secretary- Akhlaquzzaman; Treasurer - Wadud Ratan; Information and Research Affairs Secretary Mehedi Hasan Tanim; Office Secretary- Abdus Salam; Sports and Cultural Affairs Secretary Jonny; Publicity and Pulbication Secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal Sumon; and Executive Members- Isahaq Ali Raju, Shakil Ahmed and Shariful Islam.











