Two found dead in Narayanganj, Pirojpur

A teenage boy and a young woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Pirojpur, on Thursday.

NARAYANGANJ: The hanging body of a teenage boy was recovered by police from the second floor of a mosque at Fatulla in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The body was recovered from the room of Imam Maulana Mohiuddin on the second floor of Baitul Korban Jame Masjid in Aminbagh area of Lalpur Paushapukurpar in Fatulla Union at night.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 17, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Paushapukurpar area.

Redwan Hussain, Muazzin of the mosque said, Billal stole a battery from the second floor of the mosque and was caught while escaping. After informing Imam Maulana Mohiuddin, he asked to keep Billal in his room. He would be handed over to the mosque committee after the prayer. After the prayer, they went to the Imam's room and saw the body of Billal hanging from the ceiling fan.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Fatulla Model Police Station Abu Hanif confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young woman from a betel nut orchard in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Tonni Akter, 24, daughter of Abdur Razzaque, a resident of Uttar Boro Masua Village in the upazila. Police and local sources said Tonni went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon, but did not return. After that, neighbours found her body in a betel nut orchard in the area on Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria PS Md Kamruzzaman.











