Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:31 PM
Home Countryside

Youth crushed under train at Kalihati

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Dec 23: A young man was crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 26, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Rudraboyra Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound train ran over him when Shahadat was walking beside the railway line in Powli area at around 8:30 am, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Tangail Railway Police In-Charge Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body would be handed over to the deceased's family members after the autopsy.


