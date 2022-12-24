

The fourth biennial conference and national seminar of Department of Philosophy











The fourth biennial conference and national seminar of Department of Philosophy at Rajshahi University was held in a festive atmosphere. The conference was inaugurated in front of Mumtaz Uddin Kala Bhaban on Friday. RU VC Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was present as the chief guest while President (Acting) of Philosophy Alumni Association Professor Mahendranath Adhikari presided over the function. Pro-VC Professor Sultan-ul Islam and Treasurer Professor Obaidur Rahman Pramanik attended the seminar as special guests. photo: observer