Farming fallow land on rise at Kamalganj



Vegetable being produced on a fallow land in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

To get higher crop production, local farmers are bringing fallow lands under cultivation in the upazila. They are making these fallow lands into two-cropping and three-cropping lands. Also uncultivable marshes are brought under crop-farming in the dry season.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, upazila farmers said, they are cultivating different vegetables on fallow lands so that they can enhance their crop production; especially, Rabi crops and Boro Paddy are farmed mostly in these un-arable lands.

If adequately irrigation and government incentives are ensured during Rabi and Boro seasonsm it will be possible to bring more fallow lands under farming in the upazila.

Growers said, they are turning one-crop land into three-cropping land, and, in these lands, different species of paddy and vegetables are farmed.

According to upazila agriculture office sources, in 2017-18 season, Boro was farmed on 3,940 hectares (ha), mustard on 85 ha, vegetables on 1,320 ha and potato on 490 ha.

In the last five seasons, Boro cultivation increased by 570 ha to 4,510 ha in 2021-22 season. During this time, mustard farming increased by 30 ha to 115 ha, vegetables 260 ha to 1,580 ha, and potato farming increased by 35 ha to 525 ha.

While farmers are asking for good irrigation management for turning fallow lands into farmlands, the government is also planning to enhance their irrigation facilities. It was learnt.

During a visit to different villages in the upazila, this correspondent of The Daily Observer came to know, over the last several years local farmers have shifted to vegetable and Boro paddy on fallow lands. Also Boro seedbeds are raised on uncultivated water bodies.

Farmer Kala Mia said, "In the rainy season, I have been farming paddy along with fishes on one acre marsh and vegetables in the dry season for the last three years. These lands were fallow years back."

Another Jahur Mia said, "I would cultivate Aman paddy on my land before. Then I would face family food deficit. Later on, I started Aush and Boro also, and I have been farming these paddy species for the last three years. After meeting my family need, I can sell surplus paddy at bazaar."

Kamalganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Jony Khan said, in the last several years, many fallow land pieces have been brought under farming in the upazila.

If irrigation is adequate, more fallow lands will come under cultivation, the agriculture official maintained.















