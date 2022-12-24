Seven killed, eight injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a policeman have been killed and at least eight others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Tangail, Rangpur, Cumilla, Habiganj, Jashore and Pabna, in three days.

TANGAIL: Three people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sakhipur and Madhupur upazilas of the district in three days.

A man and his nephew were killed in a road accident in Sakhipur Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Masum, 25, and his nephew Sakib, 20. Both of them were residents of Ichhapur Village of the upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, Masum and Sakib were going to Batjor Bazar in the upazila from the house in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from behind hit the motorcycle in Patharpur area of the upazila in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sakhipur Police Station (PS) Monir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup van at Madhupur in Tangail on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 23, a resident of of Amritala Village in the upazila.

The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.

Madhupur PS OC Mazharul Amin said a motorcycle and a pickup van were collided head-on in front of Madhupur Municipal Building in the upazila at around 10pm, which left three persons seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mosharraf Hossain to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Mosharraf succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

RANGPUR: A policeman has been killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aliul Islam, 35. He was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Mithapukur PS in Rangpur District.

Police and local sources said Aliul Islam was returning to the PS after completion of his duty at Gopalpur Union in the upazila in the evening. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the ASI in Paglarhat area of the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Mithapukur PS OC Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

CUMILLA: A motorcyclist has been killed after being hit by a truck on the Cumilla-Noakhali highway in Lalmai Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Swapan Mia, 45, son of Momtaj Mia. He was a resident of Kashipur Village under Bijoypur Union of Sadar Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit two motorcycles in Lalmai Foyejganj area on the Cumilla-Noakhali highway in the afternoon after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo fell on the road. At that time, another truck coming from behind ran over them, leaving Swapon dead on the spot and another injured.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmai Highway PS Mostofa Kamal said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and arrested its driver.

Legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members in the regard, the SI added.

HABIGANJ: A tea worker was killed and six others were injured as a pick-up van collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Bejura area of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Shoshi Sabar, 65, son of late Shombu Sabar. He was a resident of Division No. 10 of Surma Tea Garden in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shoshi was going to Sadar Upazila in the district from the house in the morning riding by a CNG run auto-rickshaw. On the way, a pick-up van hit the auto-rickshaw in Bejura area of the upazila in the morning, leaving him dead and six other passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the injured persons were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Madhabpur PS OC Abdul Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

JASHORE: A farmer was killed after being hit by a truck on the Jashore-Magura highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akash Rishi, 25, son of Sandeep Rishi, hailed from Shatbaria Village under Maliat Union in Kaliganj Upazila of Jhenidah District.

Police and local sources said Akash was returning the house after selling vegetables in a bazaar in the upazila in the morning riding by a van. On the way, a truck hit the van from the behind after losing its control over the steering, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Barobazar PS OC Monjurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus on the Pabna-Dhaka highway in Santhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Montu Sheikh, 55, son of Joyeen Uddin. He was a resident of Chorpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Sarkar Travel Transport' hit Montu in Sholabaria area on the highway in the afternoon while he was going to a bazaar from the house, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Madhpur Highway Police outpost OC Nabir Hossain confirmed the incident.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.













