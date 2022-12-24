Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

N Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

SEOUL, Dec 23: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a flurry of sanctions-busting weapons tests.
The launch comes at the end of a year that has seen Pyongyang conduct an unprecedented number of tests, including last month's launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet, with a range capable of hitting the US mainland.
Earlier this week, Pyongyang also claimed to have developed new capabilities to take images from space.
"Our military spotted two short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea into the East Sea from the Sunan area of Pyongyang at around 16:32 (0732 GMT) today," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
The two missiles flew around 250 kilometres (155 miles) and 350 kilometres (217 miles) respectively, before splashing down into the East Sea, it added.
Tokyo also confirmed Pyongyang's launch, with its top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno calling the North's latest provocations "absolutely unacceptable".
The United States and South Korea have warned for months that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
N Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
70 percent of US under storm warning as deep freeze hits
A man watches as large waves crash over the seawall in Lynn, Massachusetts
Modi cautions India amid China coronavirus surge
Japan approves budget including record defence spending
Zelenksy, Biden show unity, but war fatigue a threat
Paris shooting kills two, wounds four: prosecutor  


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft