Modi cautions India amid China coronavirus surge

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

New Delhi, Dec 23: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to start wearing masks again as the country steps up surveillance of Covid cases.
Mr Modi held a review meeting on Thursday amid a surge in cases in China which has put India on alert.
The prime minister called for increased testing and encouraged a return to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
India had relaxed its Covid rules, including mask-wearing, earlier this year after a drop in infection levels.
The country witnessed two deadly waves in 2020 and 2022 - and the government had come under heavy criticism for its handling of the second wave in the summer of 2021 when thousands died amid a lack of oxygen supplies and critical medicines.
At Thursday's meeting, Mr Modi asked states to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including a healthy supply of oxygen cylinders and ventilators.
While there was no reason to panic, the prime minister cautioned against complacency and urged citizens to take all necessary precautions.
According to government data, India currently has only around 3,400 active coronavirus cases, but reports of the surge in China have created a sense of fear among many people.
Over the past few months, India has reported four Covid-19 cases caused by BF.7, the Omicron subvariant linked to a spike in cases in China.
The cases - three in Gujarat state and one in Odisha - were detected in July, September and November and the patients have recovered, health officials have said.
Several experts have said that India does not have reason to panic.    -BBC







