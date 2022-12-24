Video
Home Foreign News

Paris shooting kills two, wounds four: prosecutor  

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

People shout slogans following a shooting along rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris on December 23. photo : AFP



PARIS, Dec 23: A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday, killing two people and injuring four others, witnesses and prosecutors said.
The shots shortly before midday (1100 GMT) caused panic in rue d'Enghien in the trendy 10th district of the capital, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars that is home to a large Kurdish population.
Witnesses told AFP that the gunman, described by police as white and known for two previous attempted murders, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a nearby hairdressing salon where he was arrested by police.
"We saw an old white man enter then start shooting in the Kurdish cultural centre, then he went to the hairdresser's next door," Romain, who works in a nearby restaurant, told AFP by telephone.
Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP: "There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'."
He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.
The Kurdish community centre, called Centre Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that works to integrate the Kurdish population in the Paris region.
- 'Seven or eight shots' -
The gunman was described by police sources as "Caucasian", of French nationality and known for two previous attempted murders in 2016 and 2021.
His motives remain unclear, but his identity and his target immediately raised suspicions that the shooting could have been racially motivated.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has repeatedly warned about the danger of violent far-right groups in France.    -AFP







