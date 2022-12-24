DR Congo's M23 rebels pledge to retreat from key position

GOMA, Dec 23: DR Congo's M23 rebels, who have seized swathes of territory in the east of the country, pledged Friday to retreat from a strategic frontline position near the city of Goma.

A Tutsi-led group, the M23 rebel group re-emerged from dormancy late last year and has since advanced across the country's troubled North Kivu province, and caused hundreds of thousands of people to flee in fear.

In a statement Friday, the M23 announced that it would withdraw from its position in the town of Kibumba -- about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Goma, a commercial hub of over one million people.

Kibumba lies on the current frontline between the M23 and Congolese troops, on a key highway leading to the city.

The M23 stated it was handing Kibumba over to the East African Community's military force as a "goodwill gesture" in line with recent peace talks in Angola's capital Luanda.

It urged the Democratic Republic of Congo's government to "grab this opportunity with both hands".

The DRC has accused its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the group, something which Kigali denies.

But the United States and France, among other Western countries as well as United Nations experts, agree with the DRC's assessment. -AFP













