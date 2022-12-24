Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

DR Congo's M23 rebels pledge to retreat from key position

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

GOMA, Dec 23: DR Congo's M23 rebels, who have seized swathes of territory in the east of the country, pledged Friday to retreat from a strategic frontline position near the city of Goma.
A Tutsi-led group, the M23 rebel group re-emerged from dormancy late last year and has since advanced across the country's troubled North Kivu province, and caused hundreds of thousands of people to flee in fear.
In a statement Friday, the M23 announced that it would withdraw from its position in the town of Kibumba -- about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Goma, a commercial hub of over one million people.
Kibumba lies on the current frontline between the M23 and Congolese troops, on a key highway leading to the city.
The M23 stated it was handing Kibumba over to the East African Community's  military force as a "goodwill gesture" in line with recent peace talks in Angola's capital Luanda.
It urged the Democratic Republic of Congo's government to "grab this opportunity with both hands".
The DRC has accused its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the group, something which Kigali denies.
But the United States and France, among other Western countries as well as United Nations experts, agree with the DRC's assessment.    -AFP








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj: serial killer and conman
Ethiopia's warring parties agree to ceasefire monitor
French retired hold a placard reading "we are waiting for our grand-children
DR Congo's M23 rebels pledge to retreat from key position
Two dead, 400 homes damaged in Chilean seaside resort town fire
Thai PM declares candidacy in next year's general election
Hospitals overflow in China's Covid wave
 Activists of Combatants for Peace hold placards during a demonstration


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft