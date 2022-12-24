Video
Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SUVA, Dec 23: Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva.
AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain "law and order".
The scene was otherwise calm with people going about last-minute Christmas shopping.
Former naval commander Bainimarama has led Fiji since a 2006 military putsch, and has refused to concede defeat following the elections on December 14.
The vote resulted in the opposition -- led by rival ex-coup leader and former prime minister Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka -- cobbling together enough seats to form a coalition government.
Bainimarama's allies have delayed a parliament sitting to nominate Rabuka as the next prime minister.
Meanwhile, Bainimarama has cited unsubstantiated reports of post-vote ethnic violence as a reason to deploy the military and "fulfil our duty" to keep Fiji safe.
Under Fiji's constitution, the military has broad powers to intervene in politics and has been involved in four coups in the last 35 years.
Many Fijians fear the government's claims of ethnic violence and the military deployment are a pretext for a "creeping coup".
Australia has warned tens of thousands of its citizens visiting Fiji on summer holidays "to avoid any post-election demonstrations, rallies and public gatherings, which could occur with little warning". On Friday, Rabuka slammed the government for alleging that levels of racism have heightened after the election.    -AFP







