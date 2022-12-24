Jones says 'difficult' to coach another team at World Cup

SYDNEY, DEC 23: Sacked England coach Eddie Jones said on Friday the last three years had taken a toll and it would be "difficult" to bounce back and coach another team at next year's World Cup.

The Australian, who had been in charge since 2015, was axed by the Rugby Football Union this month after a poor 2022 which saw England win just five of their 12 matches.

He is reportedly being courted by several Test nations, including the United States, Japan and Georgia, and has been linked with a return home to coach the Wallabies.

But the 62-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald he would not rush into a decision on what to do next and said it was unlikely he would coach another side at the World Cup in France.

"Coaching at the next World Cup will be difficult," he said.

"It probably has struck me that the last three years has taken a fair bit out of me.

"It was pretty all encompassing the last three years, so I think I'll take a bit of a breath now.

"If someone comes forward and the offer's too good to refuse then I'll look at it, but I think it's getting too close to the starting point of the World Cup, so I'm not too bothered one way or another." -AFP