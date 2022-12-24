Video
Sheikh Jamal earn exciting victory in BPL

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club tasted their first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-2 goals held on Friday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
In the proceeding, Saint Vincentian's forward Cornelius Stewart scored a brace while midfielder Kawshik Barua netted the other one goal for Sheikh Jamal while Japanese midfielder Soma Otani and Nigerian defender Adeyinka Najeem netted one goal apiece for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC.
The match was locked 1-1 at the breather.
Stewart opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 31st minute while Najeem restored the parity for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the 43rd minute of the match.
After the resumption, Sheikh Jamal again took the lead Kawshik Barua scored the second goal in the 64th minute while Stewart further widened the Sheikh Jamal's margin scoring his second and third goal in the 94th minute of the match.
Soma however reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the 95th minute of the match.    -BSS


