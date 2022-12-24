Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara earn 2nd win in BPL

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings registered their second victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating Fortis Football Club by 2-0 goals held on Friday at Shaheed Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira scored a lone goal while the other one came by virtue of a suicidal goal.
Bashundhara found the net in the dying moment of the first half as Miguel Figueira finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal in the 45+2nd minute.
After the breather, Mohammad Ariful Islam of Fortis Football Club scored an own goal in the 51st minute of the match.
After that Fortis FC however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.
Earlier, in the first round matches, Bashundhara Kings blanked Azampur Football Club Uttara by 3-0 goals while Fortis Football Club played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Abahani Limited Dhaka.
Meanwhile, traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will play against Abahani Limited Dhaka at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.
Both the matches kick off at 2:30 pm.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jones says 'difficult' to coach another team at World Cup
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his home town
Arsenal boss Arteta considers transfer market move after Jesus injury
FIFA probe celebrity chef Salt Bae's 'undue access' at WC final
England WC winner Cohen dead at 83
Rashford strikes for Man Utd as Charlton stun Brighton in League Cup
French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'
England leave Rehan Ahmed out of New Zealand squad


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft