Bashundhara earn 2nd win in BPL

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings registered their second victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating Fortis Football Club by 2-0 goals held on Friday at Shaheed Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira scored a lone goal while the other one came by virtue of a suicidal goal.

Bashundhara found the net in the dying moment of the first half as Miguel Figueira finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal in the 45+2nd minute.

After the breather, Mohammad Ariful Islam of Fortis Football Club scored an own goal in the 51st minute of the match.

After that Fortis FC however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.

Earlier, in the first round matches, Bashundhara Kings blanked Azampur Football Club Uttara by 3-0 goals while Fortis Football Club played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Abahani Limited Dhaka.

Meanwhile, traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will play against Abahani Limited Dhaka at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

Both the matches kick off at 2:30 pm. -BSS














