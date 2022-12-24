Shakib's diehard fan arrested

A cricket fan from Madaripur took everyone by surprise on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday as he breached the security barrier of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and entered the ground.

"He has been arrested and will be produced before the Dhaka Court on Saturday", Md. Mostazirur Rahman, the Officer in Charge at Mirpur Model Police Station said.

The incident took place in the 68th over of India's innings when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Rishabh Pant. Play was stopped as a Shakib fan sitting in the north gallery climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the ground.

"He rushed to Shakib, knelt down and touched the captain's feet and greeted him. The security personnel who ran into the field from both sides, grabbed the pitch invader wearing the Bangladesh jersey and took him out".

"During our preliminary investigation, it was found that this 16-year-old X standard student (Mohd. Arafat) is a diehard fan of Shakib. He had no ill motives, no intention of drawing media or TV attention and also had no intention of hurting any players. He rushed to the ground out of his joy. Incidentally, this is the first time he has been to a cricket stadium".

"In the court on Saturday, we will ask for some time to investigate him on whatever he has said. We will then submit our report to the court and the court will decide the further action. We cannot keep him in custody for more than 14 days", the Officer in Charge added.











