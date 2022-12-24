Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib's diehard fan arrested

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
BIPIN DANI

A cricket fan from Madaripur took everyone by surprise on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday as he breached the security barrier of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and entered the ground.
"He has been arrested and will be produced before the Dhaka Court on Saturday", Md. Mostazirur Rahman, the Officer in Charge at Mirpur Model Police Station said.
The incident took place in the 68th over of India's innings when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Rishabh Pant. Play was stopped as a Shakib fan sitting in the north gallery climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the ground.
"He rushed to Shakib, knelt down and touched the captain's feet and greeted him. The security personnel who ran into the field from both sides, grabbed the pitch invader wearing the Bangladesh jersey and took him out".
"During our preliminary investigation, it was found that this 16-year-old X standard student (Mohd. Arafat) is a diehard fan of Shakib. He had no ill motives, no intention of drawing media or TV attention and also had no intention of hurting any players. He rushed to the ground out of his joy. Incidentally, this is the first time he has been to a cricket stadium".
"In the court on Saturday, we will ask for some time to investigate him on whatever he has said. We will then submit our report to the court and the court will decide the further action. We cannot keep him in custody for more than 14 days", the Officer in Charge added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jones says 'difficult' to coach another team at World Cup
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his home town
Arsenal boss Arteta considers transfer market move after Jesus injury
FIFA probe celebrity chef Salt Bae's 'undue access' at WC final
England WC winner Cohen dead at 83
Rashford strikes for Man Utd as Charlton stun Brighton in League Cup
French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'
England leave Rehan Ahmed out of New Zealand squad


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft