Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib, Liton go unsold in IPL auction

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and batter Liton Das went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Friday, held at Kochi.
It was the second consecutive time, Shakib, once an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to draw any attention. Expectation was high on Liton Das after hitting four half-centuries in 19 matches at a staggering strike rate of 140 but no IPL franchisees showed interest to rope him in.
They will however get a second chance to put their name in auction if any slot for foreign players remain empty. A total of 87 players including 30 overseas players will get team in this auction.
Amongst the 405 players, who put their name in IPL auction, this year, Bangladesh had four players. Apart from Liton, Taskin Ahmed and Afif Hossain were also in the auction with base price of INR 50 lakh. Shakib had the base price of INR 1.50 crore. Last year, Shakib had the base price of INR 2 crore. However even reducing the base price, didn't work for him.
Pacer Mustafizur Rahman remains the only Bangladeshi player to play the IPL this year too after his franchise Delhi Capitals retained his service.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jones says 'difficult' to coach another team at World Cup
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his home town
Arsenal boss Arteta considers transfer market move after Jesus injury
FIFA probe celebrity chef Salt Bae's 'undue access' at WC final
England WC winner Cohen dead at 83
Rashford strikes for Man Utd as Charlton stun Brighton in League Cup
French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'
England leave Rehan Ahmed out of New Zealand squad


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft