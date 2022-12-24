Shakib, Taijul whirlwind crush India batting-order



Bangladesh's Litton Das (L) takes a catch to dismiss India�s Umesh Yadav (R) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto were batting on two and five runs respectively. Bangladesh are still trail by 80 runs.

Resuming from overnight's 19 for none, India lost Virat Kohli's wicket in the very 2nd over in the morning. Kohli departed on 24. But 159-run stand at 5th wicket between Rishabh Pant and Shreyash Iyer pulled India from the ditch. The stalwarts started to swing their bat at brisk pace till breaking the partnership by Mehidy Miraz to claim the wicket of Pant. Pant was on 93 off 104 balls at that juncture of the game. He hit seven boundaries and five over boundaries.

Shakib joined the party to send another set batter Iyer to the dugout. Iyer went on 87 off 105 with 10 fours and couple of sixes. India were on 264 for six then but none of the later whiffers could show resistance latter as the guests were bowled out for 314 runs.

Shakib hauled four for 79 runs while Taijul spent 74 to notch as many wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest between them.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh elected to bat first winning the toss and were all-out for 227 runs after batting failure from all top orders but Mominul Haque, who made comeback after half a year and missed a ton for 16 runs.

The former Tiger's skipper sustained 257 minutes in the middle and faced 157 balls off which he sent the ball to the boundary for 12 times and out of the park for once.

Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Shanto (24) were the next leading Bangladesh scorers.

India's Umesh Yadav and Ravichandar Ashwin shared four wickets each for 24 and 71 runs respectively. Jaydev Unadkat took the rest for 50 runs.

Earlier, Guest came to bat and lost the wickets of skipper KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (20) and Cheteshwar Pujara (24) in the last hour of the day-1 game. Taijul clinched all three wickets.













