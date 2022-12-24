England's 'Bazball' exciting for cricket, says NZ coach



New Zealand's coach Gary Stead speaks with media after the team's training session ahead of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 23, 2022. photo: AFP

England humiliated Pakistan 3-0 in a series that ended Tuesday playing "Bazball" -- an aggressive style named for their imported coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, who played 101 tests for New Zealand.

The Kiwis are next to take on Pakistan, with the first Test starting in Karachi on Monday, and the second in Multan on January 3.

"I think there's no doubt that England are changing the face of Test cricket a little bit," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told a press conference Friday when asked about "Bazball".

"I think all teams will be thinking a little bit around how England play and the successes that they've had in this past year.

"So that's exciting for them and, I think, it's exciting for Test cricket."

Despite Pakistan's thrashing at the hands of England, Stead said they would not treat the home team lightly.

"We are certainly not underestimating Pakistan at all in their home conditions," said Stead.

"I think spin will take a bigger part than we are probably used to normally, and reverse swing will also be there."

New Zealand have only won two of 22 Tests in Pakistan, but have won their last three series -- once at home, and twice on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates.

Stead backed fast bowler Tim Southee to be an able replacement as skipper for Kane Williamson, who resigned from the captaincy ahead of the tour but is still in the squad.

"Tim's got a great cricketing brain and we're looking forward to the way that he manages the side through the series," he said.

"Kane will still be a great leader in our group."

The teams will also play three one-day internationals on January 10, 12 and 14 -- all in Karachi. -AFP













KARACHI, DEC 23: A style of cricket named for one of New Zealand's most successful players will be at the back of Kiwi minds when they take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series beginning next week, their head coach said Friday.England humiliated Pakistan 3-0 in a series that ended Tuesday playing "Bazball" -- an aggressive style named for their imported coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, who played 101 tests for New Zealand.The Kiwis are next to take on Pakistan, with the first Test starting in Karachi on Monday, and the second in Multan on January 3."I think there's no doubt that England are changing the face of Test cricket a little bit," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told a press conference Friday when asked about "Bazball"."I think all teams will be thinking a little bit around how England play and the successes that they've had in this past year."So that's exciting for them and, I think, it's exciting for Test cricket."Despite Pakistan's thrashing at the hands of England, Stead said they would not treat the home team lightly."We are certainly not underestimating Pakistan at all in their home conditions," said Stead."I think spin will take a bigger part than we are probably used to normally, and reverse swing will also be there."New Zealand have only won two of 22 Tests in Pakistan, but have won their last three series -- once at home, and twice on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates.Stead backed fast bowler Tim Southee to be an able replacement as skipper for Kane Williamson, who resigned from the captaincy ahead of the tour but is still in the squad."Tim's got a great cricketing brain and we're looking forward to the way that he manages the side through the series," he said."Kane will still be a great leader in our group."The teams will also play three one-day internationals on January 10, 12 and 14 -- all in Karachi. -AFP