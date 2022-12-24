Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's 'Bazball' exciting for cricket, says NZ coach

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

New Zealand's coach Gary Stead speaks with media after the team's training session ahead of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 23, 2022. photo: AFP

New Zealand's coach Gary Stead speaks with media after the team's training session ahead of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 23, 2022. photo: AFP

KARACHI, DEC 23: A style of cricket named for one of New Zealand's most successful players will be at the back of Kiwi minds when they take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series beginning next week, their head coach said Friday.
England humiliated Pakistan 3-0 in a series that ended Tuesday playing "Bazball" -- an aggressive style named for their imported coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, who played 101 tests for New Zealand.
The Kiwis are next to take on Pakistan, with the first Test starting in Karachi on Monday, and the second in Multan on January 3.
"I think there's no doubt that England are changing the face of Test cricket a little bit," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told a press conference Friday when asked about "Bazball".
"I think all teams will be thinking a little bit around how England play and the successes that they've had in this past year.
"So that's exciting for them and, I think, it's exciting for Test cricket."
Despite Pakistan's thrashing at the hands of England, Stead said they would not treat the home team lightly.
"We are certainly not underestimating Pakistan at all in their home conditions," said Stead.
"I think spin will take a bigger part than we are probably used to normally, and reverse swing will also be there."
New Zealand have only won two of 22 Tests in Pakistan, but have won their last three series -- once at home, and twice on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates.
Stead backed fast bowler Tim Southee to be an able replacement as skipper for Kane Williamson, who resigned from the captaincy ahead of the tour but is still in the squad.
"Tim's got a great cricketing brain and we're looking forward to the way that he manages the side through the series," he said.
"Kane will still be a great leader in our group."
The teams will also play three one-day internationals on January 10, 12 and 14 -- all in Karachi.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jones says 'difficult' to coach another team at World Cup
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his home town
Arsenal boss Arteta considers transfer market move after Jesus injury
FIFA probe celebrity chef Salt Bae's 'undue access' at WC final
England WC winner Cohen dead at 83
Rashford strikes for Man Utd as Charlton stun Brighton in League Cup
French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'
England leave Rehan Ahmed out of New Zealand squad


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft