Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:26 PM
AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The ruling Awami League (AL) has urged its leaders and workers to follow traffic guidelines of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to keep vehicular movement smooth in the city on the occasion of the party's 22nd national council to be held today.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all to follow the DMP guidelines, an AL press release said on Thursday.
Centring the AL's 22nd national council to be held at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan, the DMP has taken special measures to keep vehicular movement normal in the city.
According to the traffic guidelines, invited guests (special invitation cardholders), diplomats and representatives of diplomatic missions, cabinet members, lawmakers, AL advisory council members, its central committee members and presidents and general secretaries of AL's district and Dhaka city units will enter the venue through the gate near the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) or Shikha Chirantan gate of Suhrawardy Uddyan.
As there will be no parking arrangement at Suhrawardy Uddyan, private cars must be parked at the designated places of DMP.    -BSS


