Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:26 PM
Wife drowns, husband goes missing while bathing in Padma

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: A 32-year-old housewife drowned while bathing with her husband and two offspring in the Padma River in Godagari municipality of Rajshahi on Friday morning.
Her husband Salauddin Quader, 38, also went missing.
The deceased-Manjuri Tanvir Nishi and her missing husband Salauddin were residents of Shrimantapur area under the Godagari upazila.
Salauddin, a private banker posted in Kishoreganj, his family members and some 15 others had a picnic on the bank of the river on Friday, said Namiruddin, deputy officer of Godagari Fire Service and Civil Defense station.
After travelling by boat, he and his family members were bathing in the river at noon. Suddenly a heavy tide came along and all four members including Manjuri went missing at first.
Though others could rescue Nishi and her two offspring, Salauddin remained missing after the tide hit. Manjuri breathed her last on the way to hospital, the fire service officer said.
A team of divers was conducting a search operation in the river but till the filing of this report at 9pm, there was still no sign of him, he added.     -UNB


