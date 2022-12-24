Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

8 killed in road, rail accidents in 5 dists

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent 

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and crushed under the wheels of a train in Barishal,  Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Tangail and Dinajpur on Friday.
Our Barishal Correspondent reports a driver was killed and 16 others were injured as two buses collided head-on on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway at Kashipur crossing in Barishal city on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as bus driver Abul Kalam, a resident of Manik Kathi area of Babuganj upazila in the district. Locals said a Barishal-bound bus of Islam Paribahan hit Swarupkathi-bound bus of Classic Paribahan from the opposite direction, leaving 17 passengers critically injured.
Our Naogaon Correspondent adds a man and his wife have been killed and their two children injured after a truck smashed their motorcycle at Sadar upazila in Naogaon district. The accident took place in Hapania area at about 12:30pm on Friday. Deceased Milon, 35, and his wife Lipi, 32, were residents of Ullaspur village in the upazila.
Naogaon Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Faisal said a truck hit them when they were going home riding on a motorcycle, leaving Milon and Lipi dead on the spot and their two children injured.
Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent writes a child was killed after being hit by a microbus at Chorapara area under Pekuya Sadar upzila in Cox's Bazar district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Alisha, 4, daughter of Abu Tayeb, a resident Chorapara area of the upazila.
Locals said a microbus hit Alisha while she was crossing a road, leaving her critically injured. Our Tangail Correspondent adds young man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Kalihati upazila in Tangail district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 26, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Rudraboyra village in the upazila.
Police said a Dhaka-bound train ran him over when Shahadat was walking beside the railway line in Powli area at about 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot. The body would be handed over to the deceased's family after the autopsy, he added.
In another incident a man and his nephew were killed in a road accident at Sakhipur upazila in Tangail district on Friday morning.
The deceased were Masum, 25, and his nephew Sakib, 20, residents of Ichhapur village of the upazila.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent reports a young man was killed and another injured in a road accident at Fulbari upazila in Dinajpur district on Thursday night.
The deceased was Mahabub Hossain, 35, a resident of Mukundapur village under Birampur upazila. Injured was Sagar Chandra.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dipu expects good combination of juniors, seniors in new AL leadership
Save Rohingyas from starvation at sea, UNHCR urges Asian countries
People busy buying cloths comparatively cheaper in price
Russia might send up rescue ship for ISS crew
AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines
Wife drowns, husband goes missing while bathing in Padma
8 killed in road, rail accidents in 5 dists
The presence of public transport was relatively thin in the city on Friday


Latest News
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Housewife commits suicide in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft