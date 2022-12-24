8 killed in road, rail accidents in 5 dists

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and crushed under the wheels of a train in Barishal, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Tangail and Dinajpur on Friday.

Our Barishal Correspondent reports a driver was killed and 16 others were injured as two buses collided head-on on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway at Kashipur crossing in Barishal city on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as bus driver Abul Kalam, a resident of Manik Kathi area of Babuganj upazila in the district. Locals said a Barishal-bound bus of Islam Paribahan hit Swarupkathi-bound bus of Classic Paribahan from the opposite direction, leaving 17 passengers critically injured.

Our Naogaon Correspondent adds a man and his wife have been killed and their two children injured after a truck smashed their motorcycle at Sadar upazila in Naogaon district. The accident took place in Hapania area at about 12:30pm on Friday. Deceased Milon, 35, and his wife Lipi, 32, were residents of Ullaspur village in the upazila.

Naogaon Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Faisal said a truck hit them when they were going home riding on a motorcycle, leaving Milon and Lipi dead on the spot and their two children injured.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent writes a child was killed after being hit by a microbus at Chorapara area under Pekuya Sadar upzila in Cox's Bazar district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Alisha, 4, daughter of Abu Tayeb, a resident Chorapara area of the upazila.

Locals said a microbus hit Alisha while she was crossing a road, leaving her critically injured. Our Tangail Correspondent adds young man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Kalihati upazila in Tangail district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 26, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Rudraboyra village in the upazila.

Police said a Dhaka-bound train ran him over when Shahadat was walking beside the railway line in Powli area at about 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot. The body would be handed over to the deceased's family after the autopsy, he added.

In another incident a man and his nephew were killed in a road accident at Sakhipur upazila in Tangail district on Friday morning.

The deceased were Masum, 25, and his nephew Sakib, 20, residents of Ichhapur village of the upazila.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent reports a young man was killed and another injured in a road accident at Fulbari upazila in Dinajpur district on Thursday night.

The deceased was Mahabub Hossain, 35, a resident of Mukundapur village under Birampur upazila. Injured was Sagar Chandra.











