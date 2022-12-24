Larger vessels to be allowed for berthing at Ctg Port next yr

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 23: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to allow the berthing of larger vessels very soon.

The study report of the British consulting firm "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study" has already submitted to the CPA, Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA, told the Daily Observer. The CPA management has been reviewing the report, he said. After the review, the CPA will decide to increase the both draft and length of the vessel for berthing at the jetties, Faruk said.

He said that the CPA would take decision for berthing of the vessel with 10 metre draft and 200 metre length very soon, possibly at the beginning of the new year.

Currently, a vessel with 9.5 metre draft and 190 metre length can take berth at the CPA jetties.

The existing draft and length had been increased in 2015 by the CPA. But earlier a vessel with 8.5 metre and 180 metre length could take berth at CPA jetties.

The CPA had appointed a British company, H R Wellingford, to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020 last.

On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up.

An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report. The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometre began in January 2021.

The study was scheduled to be completed by ten months after the agreement is signed. So, the time schedule of the project was supposed to conclude on October in 2021 last. But the schedule had been extended further to June 2022 next due to pandemic Covid. As per stipulated time, the firm had submitted the report. An amount of Taka 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.

The survey includes estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the river, dredging and morphological situation of the river.

It is the first of its kind during the tenure of Bangladesh to conduct such a survey in wide range including entire Karnaphuli starting from Kaptai dam to the Outer Anchorage of Kutubdia. According to river experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli.

