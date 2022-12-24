NTRCA to take action against applicants giving wrong info

Non-Government Teachers' Registration & Certification Authority (NTRCA) has released the fourth public notice for recruitment of more than 68,000 teachers in private educational institutions. Index holders were not be given the opportunity to apply despite long agitations.

Circular of NTRCA said that if someone is selected by applying with improper information, his/her application will be cancelled.

NTRCA member ABM Shaukat Iqbal Shaheen signed a circular on Wednesday (December 21), it is said that the working teachers (MPOs) have no opportunity to apply due to the temporary suspension of the effectiveness of paragraph 7 of the teacher recruitment circular.

However, if a candidate who has got a registration certificate (MPO) at school level has a college level teacher registration certificate and if he is not a college level MPO, he can apply for the college level posts and institutions mentioned in the teacher registration certificate.

On the contrary, if the candidate who is MPO with college level registration certificate has school level teacher registration certificate and if he is not MPO at school level, then he can apply for the school level positions and institutions mentioned in his registration certificate.











