Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

NTRCA to take action against applicants giving wrong info

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Non-Government Teachers' Registration & Certification Authority (NTRCA) has released the fourth public notice for recruitment of more than 68,000 teachers in private educational institutions. Index holders were not be given the opportunity to apply despite long agitations.
Circular of NTRCA said that if someone is selected by applying with improper information, his/her application will be cancelled.
NTRCA member ABM Shaukat Iqbal Shaheen signed a circular on Wednesday (December 21), it is said that the working teachers (MPOs) have no opportunity to apply due to the temporary suspension of the effectiveness of paragraph 7 of the teacher recruitment circular.  
However, if a candidate who has got a registration certificate (MPO) at school level has a college level teacher registration certificate and if he is not a college level MPO, he can apply for the college level posts and institutions mentioned in the teacher registration certificate.  
On the contrary, if the candidate who is MPO with college level registration certificate has school level teacher registration certificate and if he is not MPO at school level, then he can apply for the school level positions and institutions mentioned in his registration certificate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dipu expects good combination of juniors, seniors in new AL leadership
Save Rohingyas from starvation at sea, UNHCR urges Asian countries
People busy buying cloths comparatively cheaper in price
Russia might send up rescue ship for ISS crew
AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines
Wife drowns, husband goes missing while bathing in Padma
8 killed in road, rail accidents in 5 dists
The presence of public transport was relatively thin in the city on Friday


Latest News
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Housewife commits suicide in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft