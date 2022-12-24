

All set for Christmas

Christmas festivities are incomplete without a cake and the most popular variant that most people opt for is a Fruitcake. Loaded with a number of nuts, berries, candied fruits, raisins, apricots, figs, dates etc. Fruitcake is indeed a delight to have.

Celebrations with three conditions - social gathering, eating or drinking, and consciously commemorating a positive life event.

The warmth of your friendship and the charm of your presence is the best Christmas gift. Let's make this Christmas full of sweet and beautiful moments!

Put up a Christmas tree and decorate it: You can choose between a live tree or an artificial one. Then, string lights on the tree by moving from the bottom up, wrapping the lights around each branch. Add garlands to the tree, such as ones made of tinsel, popcorn, or cranberries, by wrapping them around and around the tree. Put your favorite ornaments on the tree, such as Christmas balls, stars, or really any small trinket. To finish the tree, place a tree topper at the tip, such as an angel or star.

v You can decorate your tree with family heirloom ornaments or try something new by decorating a tree with Star Trek or superhero-themed ornaments, little trains, or Disney characters, for example.

v Ornaments can be homemade or store-bought. You can even use things like candy canes!

Hang stockings over the mantle: Traditionally, kids would hang their actual socks (stockings) over the mantle and St. Nickolas would fill them with coins, foods, or other small trinkets. Now, stockings tend to be decorative, but you still hang them over the mantle for Santa to leave toys and other small gifts in. If you don't have a mantle, hang them off of your television console, on a stair railing, or anywhere that's near your Christmas tree.

v The stockings were hung over the mantle because that's where they'd put them to dry after a wet winter's day.

Make Christmas cookies and other holiday baked goods: One classic Christmas cookie is sugar cookies cut into Christmas shapes, such as candy canes, stars, and gingerbread men. Then, you can decorate them with icing and sprinkles. Other fun options include gingerbread men, molasses cookies, and thumbprint cookies.

Enjoy Christmas dinner with your friends and family: Traditional Christmas foods include things like turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, and rolls. However, more important then the food is gathering together with your friends and family to eat.

v Don't forget to include some traditional desserts.

v Don't be afraid to invite more than just your family. Think about people you know who may be alone on Christmas and ask them to come.

v Set the table with a Christmas theme with folded napkins, table runners and beautiful plates.

Give presents to friends, family, and people in nee: Giving Christmas presents is a tradition this time of year. Kids usually get toys from "Santa" on Christmas Day, but it's also customary to give gifts to others you love. Presents don't have to be big or expensive. Even giving a chocolate bar, baked goods, or small handmade gifts is welcome.

v For a bit of fun, try opening one gift on Christmas Eve. Books or pajamas make good Christmas Eve gifts.

v However, while gift-giving is fun, there's no reason to get into debt for it. Make sure you spend only what you can afford.

Mail greeting cards to friends, family, and those in need: Sending Christmas cards is a tradition this time of year, and it's a way to let people know you care. Include a little note about how you're thinking of the person and wish them well.

