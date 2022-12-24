Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Sanjida Hossain

Recipe

Recipe


Fried Makhi Sushi
Ingredients:
Sushi Rice
v    1 cup sushi rice, rinsed very well
v    1 cup of water
v    1 Tbsp rice vinegar
v    1 tsp sugar
v     tsp sea salt
v    Spicy Mayonnaise
v    1/3 cup mayonnaise
v    1 Tbsp sriracha
v    2 tsp rice vinegar
v    2 tsp soy sauce or tamari
v    1 tsp cane sugar


Recipe

Recipe

Sushi Rolls
v    2 to asted nori sheets
v    1 cup cooked sushi rice more if needed
v    1 tsp wasabi paste/( optional)
v    6 long slices of red bell pepper
v    12 medium cooked shrimp
v    1 whole egg
v     cup panko breadcrumbs
v    1 cup vegetable  oil
v    Bread crumbs

Method:
Sushi Rice
1.    In a medium heat, add the rice and water and bring this to a boil.  Cook for 15 minutes
2.    Turn the heat off and allow the rice to rest for 10 minutes. While the rice is resting, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small mixing bowl. Set this aside.
Spicy Mayonnaise
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise,m, vinegar, soy sauce, and sugar. Set aside until ready to serve.
Sushi Rolls
1.    Line your bamboo sushi mat with plastic wrap.
2.    Have a small bowl of water nearby. Spread 1/2 cup of rice (more if needed) over the nori, using wet fingers to press it down. Turn the nori sheet over so the rice is on the mat.
3.    Place one sheet of nori at the top edge of the mat.
4.    Spread 1/2 the wasabi over the nori. Layer . Then, place 3 of the strips of bell pepper . Line up 6 shrimp next to the pepper strips. Finally, add a row of 3 avocado slices.
Starting at the end closest to you, carefully roll the nori and rice over the filling with the aid of the mat, making sure to press the mat to make the roll tight. With patience, continue to roll tightly until all the filling is rolled up. Set the roll aside, seam side down, and make the next one.
Crack the egg into a small bowl and whisk until the yolk and white are combine. In another shallow bowl or plate, spread out the panko breadcrumbs.
Pour the oil into a large skillet over medium-high heat and allow it to warm up. Or, heat oil in your deep fryer.
Dip the sushi rolls in the egg and then coat them with the breadcrumbs.
Place the rolls into the hot oil and cook until golden brown and crisp. If cooking in a skillet, turn the rolls 3 or 4 times to get all surfaces golden brown. This will take about 3 to 5 minutes if the oil is hot enough.


Recipe

Recipe

Prawn Tempura
Ingredients:
v    2 cups vegetable oil for frying
v    1 cup all-purpose flour
v    2 tablespoons cornstarch
v    1 pinch salt
v    1 cup water
v    1 large egg yolk
v    2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
v    1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on
Method:
1.    Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
2.    Whisk flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour water and egg yolk into the well and mix just until moistened; batter will be lumpy. Stir in egg whites.
3.    Dip one shrimp at a time into batter to coat; do not batter tails. When three shrimp have been battered, carefully place them into the deep fryer and fry until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All set for Christmas
Recipe
Kay Kraft’s winter collections for kids
Astonishingly tallest Christmas cake tree @ InterContinental
Sheikh Nazrul, poet, grand lyricist
Buffet Paradise-a quality buffet
Recipe
Diabetes: Know your risk


Latest News
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Housewife commits suicide in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft