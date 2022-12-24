

Recipe

Fried Makhi Sushi

Ingredients:

Sushi Rice

v 1 cup sushi rice, rinsed very well

v 1 cup of water

v 1 Tbsp rice vinegar

v 1 tsp sugar

v tsp sea salt

v Spicy Mayonnaise

v 1/3 cup mayonnaise

v 1 Tbsp sriracha

v 2 tsp rice vinegar

v 2 tsp soy sauce or tamari

v 1 tsp cane sugar





Recipe

v 2 to asted nori sheets

v 1 cup cooked sushi rice more if needed

v 1 tsp wasabi paste/( optional)

v 6 long slices of red bell pepper

v 12 medium cooked shrimp

v 1 whole egg

v cup panko breadcrumbs

v 1 cup vegetable oil

v Bread crumbs



Method:

Sushi Rice

1. In a medium heat, add the rice and water and bring this to a boil. Cook for 15 minutes

2. Turn the heat off and allow the rice to rest for 10 minutes. While the rice is resting, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small mixing bowl. Set this aside.

Spicy Mayonnaise

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise,m, vinegar, soy sauce, and sugar. Set aside until ready to serve.

Sushi Rolls

1. Line your bamboo sushi mat with plastic wrap.

2. Have a small bowl of water nearby. Spread 1/2 cup of rice (more if needed) over the nori, using wet fingers to press it down. Turn the nori sheet over so the rice is on the mat.

3. Place one sheet of nori at the top edge of the mat.

4. Spread 1/2 the wasabi over the nori. Layer . Then, place 3 of the strips of bell pepper . Line up 6 shrimp next to the pepper strips. Finally, add a row of 3 avocado slices.

Starting at the end closest to you, carefully roll the nori and rice over the filling with the aid of the mat, making sure to press the mat to make the roll tight. With patience, continue to roll tightly until all the filling is rolled up. Set the roll aside, seam side down, and make the next one.

Crack the egg into a small bowl and whisk until the yolk and white are combine. In another shallow bowl or plate, spread out the panko breadcrumbs.

Pour the oil into a large skillet over medium-high heat and allow it to warm up. Or, heat oil in your deep fryer.

Dip the sushi rolls in the egg and then coat them with the breadcrumbs.

Place the rolls into the hot oil and cook until golden brown and crisp. If cooking in a skillet, turn the rolls 3 or 4 times to get all surfaces golden brown. This will take about 3 to 5 minutes if the oil is hot enough.





Recipe

Ingredients:

v 2 cups vegetable oil for frying

v 1 cup all-purpose flour

v 2 tablespoons cornstarch

v 1 pinch salt

v 1 cup water

v 1 large egg yolk

v 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten

v 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on

Method:

1. Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

2. Whisk flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour water and egg yolk into the well and mix just until moistened; batter will be lumpy. Stir in egg whites.

3. Dip one shrimp at a time into batter to coat; do not batter tails. When three shrimp have been battered, carefully place them into the deep fryer and fry until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.













