Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:26 PM
Home Life & Style

Kay Kraft’s winter collections for kids

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Life & Style Desk

Fashion house Kay Kraft specially designed winter dress for the kids this year. The idea that the kids also need fashionable winter dress is sometimes overlooked by the fashion house. But the kids indeed need fashionable dress more than the adults.  Because in the time when winter arrives in this country, kids school was closed and so they need to go out for outing. Considering all those matters, Kay Kraft brought fashionable winter plazzo, tops, skirt, Koti, Kaftan, pant. Puffy frock, salwar-kamiz, kurti, long frock and lehenga for girls.  For boys, the collections include Punjabi, t-shirt, polo shirt, koti and other. Meanwhile, matching dress for family members are also available. Royla blue, sky, meroon, magenta, hotpink, orange,, brick red,white, golden, ash colour got priority. The dresses are available in all outlets of Kay Kraft in the country.








