

Astonishingly tallest Christmas cake tree @ InterContinental

Also, a huge 22feet high Christmas tree has been set up in the Winter Garden Area. It has been decorated with all the Christmas elements to brighten the charm of the festivity. The Christmas tree portrays the generosity of Christmas, spreading love, care, and happiness everywhere. The décor of the hotel has aChristmas vibe everywhere, several appealing miniature Gingerbread houses can be found in various areas of the hotel. A giant Christmas themed photo-booth has been set up at Café Social for guests to capture personalised memories of the festive season.

Christmas is a season of joy. To celebrate Christmas this year at InterContinental Dhaka we have different offers at our different restaurants. Special Buffet Brunch & Buffet Dinner on December 24 & 25 at "Elements", so you can plan your perfect festive meal at the hotel .











Christmas is all about the sparkle of happiness and joy. Christmas has always been an undividable part of our culture. During this festive time InterContinental Dhaka puts colourful décor to set the right mood for the celebration. InterContinental Dhaka has decorated its premises with delightful decorations to portray the season of happiness. The hotel has added a new appealing and eye-catching Christmas tree cake this year. This Christmas cake is tree-shaped and 16 feet in height weight 1800 pounds. It took 15 days to prepare this cake by the entire pastry and bakery team traditional Plum flavoured cake with Christmas decorations.Also, a huge 22feet high Christmas tree has been set up in the Winter Garden Area. It has been decorated with all the Christmas elements to brighten the charm of the festivity. The Christmas tree portrays the generosity of Christmas, spreading love, care, and happiness everywhere. The décor of the hotel has aChristmas vibe everywhere, several appealing miniature Gingerbread houses can be found in various areas of the hotel. A giant Christmas themed photo-booth has been set up at Café Social for guests to capture personalised memories of the festive season.Christmas is a season of joy. To celebrate Christmas this year at InterContinental Dhaka we have different offers at our different restaurants. Special Buffet Brunch & Buffet Dinner on December 24 & 25 at "Elements", so you can plan your perfect festive meal at the hotel .