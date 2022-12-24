Video
Sheikh Nazrul, poet, grand lyricist

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Sheikh Nazrul, poet, grand lyricist

Sheikh Nazrul, poet, grand lyricist

Sheikh Nazrul, a well-known humanitarian poet and popular Lyricist in Bangladesh. He is an innovative composer of Rhyme and prose. He is the author of more than 51 books of poems, Rhymes, prose and others. He has 500 lyrics in his credit.
In 1997, in his first poem as 'Ekti Jibon Brittanto Ebong Ekadhik Mrittu' was published in the Daily Banglabazar despite having start writing of poetry in his only 14 years of age. His first book of verse 'JotokkhonTumi Madhabi' is published with 43 poems and poetry. From the beginning he chooses the subjects to his poetry as socialism and humanity.
Sheikh Nazrul has 30  poetry collection in his credit and 30  rhyme collection . He has some valuable edited works as Amar swapno Amar swadhinota , Kobitay Bangabandhu Bangabandhur Kobita, Dui Banglar Muktijuddher Nirbachito , Muktijuddher Bachhai Galpo,  Bangabandhu Srestha Bangali, Narrative poetry Rajakarnama and Prose Galpo Rate Natok Sokale.


