

Sheikh Nazrul, poet, grand lyricist

In 1997, in his first poem as 'Ekti Jibon Brittanto Ebong Ekadhik Mrittu' was published in the Daily Banglabazar despite having start writing of poetry in his only 14 years of age. His first book of verse 'JotokkhonTumi Madhabi' is published with 43 poems and poetry. From the beginning he chooses the subjects to his poetry as socialism and humanity.

Sheikh Nazrul has 30 poetry collection in his credit and 30 rhyme collection . He has some valuable edited works as Amar swapno Amar swadhinota , Kobitay Bangabandhu Bangabandhur Kobita, Dui Banglar Muktijuddher Nirbachito , Muktijuddher Bachhai Galpo, Bangabandhu Srestha Bangali, Narrative poetry Rajakarnama and Prose Galpo Rate Natok Sokale.











