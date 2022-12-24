Video
South Africa to decriminalise sex work

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said it will decriminalise sex work, hoping to tackle high levels of crime against women in a country with one of the world's highest HIV caseloads.
The sale and purchase of sexual services will no longer be treated as a crime under proposed legislation put forward by the justice ministry.
According to advocacy groups there are over 150,000 sex workers in the country.  
"It is hoped that decriminalisation will minimise human rights violations against sex workers," Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told a press briefing.
"It would also mean better access to health care and ... afford better protection for sex workers, better working conditions and less discrimination and stigma."     -AFP


