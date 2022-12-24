Spain lawmakers approve transgender rights bill

MADRID, Dec 22: Spanish lawmakers on Thursday passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone 16 and over to change gender on their ID card, legislation that has divided Spain's left-wing government and its feminist movement.

Approved by 188 votes in favour to 150 against and seven abstentions, the bill now moves to the Senate where, if left unchanged as expected, it will become law within weeks. The move will make Spain one of the world's few countries to allow transgender people to change their status with a simple declaration.

The draft bill effectively simplifies the procedure for changing gender on a person's national identity card, allowing them to request the change based on a simple statement. -AFP











