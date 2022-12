Dissolved  20-party partners form  12-party alliance

Twelve political parties, which were the part of the defunct BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami led 20-party alliance, formed a new political alliance as '12-Daliyo Jote (12-Party Alliance)' without BNP, Jamaat and Oli Ahmed led LDP aiming at realizing their seven-point demands.

However, the coalition

has also given announcement of holding simultaneous movement with BNP and other like-minded political parties with their demand to oust the government from power.

At a press conference held the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haidar gave the announcement of formation of the new alliance.

The 12 partners of the alliance are- Mustafa Jamal Haider led Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), Syed Muhammad Ibrahim led Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Abdul Karim Abbasi and Shahadat Hossain Salim led Bangladesh LDP, Syed Ehsanul Huda led Bangladesh Jatiya Dal, KM Abu Taher led NDP, Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury led Bangladesh Muslim League, Mufti Mohiuddin Ikram led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Dr Mostafizur Rahman Iran led Bangladesh Labor Party, Maulana Abdur Rakib led Islami Oikya Jote, Tasmia Pradhan led Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA), Nurul Islam led Bangladesh Communist Party and Abul Kasem led Bangladesh Islamic Party.