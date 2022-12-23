Video
Friday, 23 December, 2022
Proposed IEPMP Master Plan focuses on renewable energy promotion: CPD

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

Appreciating the government's initiative for adopting the Integrated Power and Energy Master Plan (IEPMP), CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said on Thursday that proposed master plan has much more focus on renewable energy promotion than before.
"The government is now shifting from its original target of generating 40 per cent of electricity from renewable energy by 2041, yes, this has some positive and negative aspects but we appreciate it," the CPD think-tank said during a presentation on the interim report on the proposed Integrated Power and Energy      Master Plan (IEPMP) at CPD office here.
He also raised questions about the necessity of power tariff hike move against the backdrop of the concerned ministry's reported proposal for an allocation of Tk 56,860 crore as subsidy in power and energy sector.
 "We don't understand why the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources wants to raise power tariff at the retail level when it seeks such a huge amount as subsidy," Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said.
Referring to the Ministry's report, he said that of the total proposed amount, Tk 32,500 crore was sought for state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for power sector, Tk 19,360 crore for Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for petroleum import and Tk 5,000 crore for Petrobangla for LNG import.
 "We don't agree with a proposal of reducing subsidy by raising power tariff," he said adding, that the government should go for a phase out plan to retire the costly rental and quick rental power plants to reduce the cost of power generation.
He, however, said that the government is now shifting from its original target of generating 40 per cent of electricity from renewable energy by 2041.
 "We see a major change in the statements as they now say the target is "up to 40 per cent" by inclusion of word 'Clean Energy' instead of renewable energy," he added.
 We see that the government was trying to shift from the coal-fired power's phase out plan by introducing "Carbon Capture Technology". However, it is not environment-friendly as such technology is used to capture carbon from the coal-fired power plants.   
 "Finally the developed world is now coming away from this technology for its environmental impact," he said.
CPD executive director Dr Fahmida Khatun also spoke on the occasion.  
 "Our observation is the cost of solar and other renewable energy (RE) options is low down globally, and it is possible to generate around 16,000 MW of electricity from RE, which is the targeted 40 per cent of total planned power generation, is very much possible," he said adding that many local and foreign investors are ready to invest in the RE sector.








« PreviousNext »

