Murad seeks PM's pardon, promises good conduct

Former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan on Thursday applied for general pardon to the Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina to regain the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur district AL.

Murad lost party position in various controversial

activities including audio scandal.

He submitted the request in writing to the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

He mentioned in the application that he is a nominated member of parliament of Bangladesh Awami League from Jamalpur-4 seat. His father was the organizer of the Liberation War and the founding President of the district Awami League. He also served as Secretary of Health and Population Affairs of the district Awami League. But he was dismissed from the party post on December 7 last year.

In addition, in this letter, he expressed a firm commitment not to do any activities that brings dishonour to the Bangladesh Awami League in the future.

Murad Hasan resigned from the post of state minister on December 7, 2021 on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina based on a phone conversation with an actress. On the same day, he was dismissed from the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur District Awami League.













