CBD COP15 adopts gender equality target, Gender Plan of Action



UNCBD Women's Caucus members at the plenary in the wee hours of December 19, waiting to post-2020 global biodiversity framework at Montreal in Canada. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The UNCBD Women's Caucus spent last two weeks advocating the policy to conserve the remaining biodiversity for women, girls, and future generations.

Embedding gender equality in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is a significant step toward equity, equality, and sustainability for people and nature.

In the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the UNCBD Women's Caucus made many achievements and they shared this success with the media.

The Daily Observer spoke with officials about the outcome of the conference in Montreal, Canada.

Biological Diversity Executive Secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said that gender equality and intergenerational equity are guiding forces for its implementation.

'This is part of the recognition that the new framework should be implemented with a human rights-based approach, including the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable development,' she said.

She said that Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's objective was to create avenues for justice: Gender equality and women and girls empowerment (Target 23), access to justice and protection to defenders (Target 20).

It also includes the issue of gender-responsive representation and participation of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities in decision-making (Target 22), and the recognition of Indigenous and traditional territories (Target 3), she said.

'The important parts that are being focused are Participatory spatial planning (Target 1), inclusion of Agroecology as a strategy for sustainable production (Target 10), and recognition of Mother Earth-centric actions and non-market-based approaches when it comes to resource mobilization (Target 19),' said Elizabeth.

Referring to Post-2020 Gender Plan of Action, she said that it will guide Parties' gender-responsive effective implementation of biodiversity policies at national and local levels, have concrete objectives and actions to ensure women's rights to land and access to natural resources, address gender-based violence linked to environment, guarantee women's effective, equitable, and full participation in decision-making, as well as allocating adequate human and financial resources to support rights-based gender-responsiveness and strengthening the evidence base, understanding and analysis of the gender-related impacts.

Regarding the Cartagena Protocol, when it comes to the Assessment and review of the effectiveness of the Protocol, the Parties are encouraged "to consider IPLCs, gender, women, youth and a human rights-based approach in their national biosafety frameworks". However, this approach must be mainstreamed in all COP 15 decisions, she said.

About the Nagoya Protocol, she said, the decision to enhance its implementation within the context of the Kunming-Montreal GBF opens endless possibilities for mainstreaming gender equality.

Nevertheless, there is a big need for a gender-responsive analysis to show how women and girls have been or have not benefited from the utilisation of genetic resources, said Elizabeth.

"The UNCBD Women's Caucus has done its work to ensure COP 15 is a transformative moment for women, girls and biodiversity," said UNCBD Women's Caucus Co-coordinator Amelia Arreguin.

"We acknowledge the support of Parties that have championed the gender issue. Now, the Parties are responsible for implementing the gender-responsive Kunming-Montreal GBF and the opportunity to work in close collaboration with civil society, women's organisations and networks and others to ensure gender equality in biodiversity," she added.











