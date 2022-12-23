Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CBD COP15 adopts gender equality target, Gender Plan of Action

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Banani Mallick from Montreal

UNCBD Women's Caucus members at the plenary in the wee hours of December 19, waiting to post-2020 global biodiversity framework at Montreal in Canada. PHOTO: OBSERVER

UNCBD Women's Caucus members at the plenary in the wee hours of December 19, waiting to post-2020 global biodiversity framework at Montreal in Canada. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Women made history at CBD COP15, 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity on Monday, by adopting stand-alone target on gender equality as well as a Post 2020 Gender Plan of Action.
The UNCBD Women's Caucus spent last two weeks advocating the policy to conserve the remaining biodiversity for women, girls, and future generations.
Embedding gender equality in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is a significant step toward equity, equality, and sustainability for people and nature.
In the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the UNCBD Women's Caucus made many  achievements and they shared this success with the media.
The Daily Observer spoke with officials about the outcome of the conference in Montreal, Canada.
Biological Diversity Executive Secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said that gender equality and      intergenerational equity are guiding forces for its implementation.
'This is part of the recognition that the new framework should be implemented with a human rights-based approach, including the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable development,' she said.
She said that Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's objective was to create avenues for justice: Gender equality and women and girls empowerment (Target 23), access to justice and protection to defenders (Target 20).
It also includes the issue of gender-responsive representation and participation of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities in decision-making (Target 22), and the recognition of Indigenous and traditional territories (Target 3), she said.
'The important parts that are being focused are Participatory spatial planning (Target 1), inclusion of Agroecology as a strategy for sustainable production (Target 10),  and recognition of Mother Earth-centric actions and non-market-based approaches when it comes to resource mobilization (Target 19),' said Elizabeth.
Referring to Post-2020 Gender Plan of Action, she  said that it will guide Parties' gender-responsive effective implementation of biodiversity policies at national and local levels, have concrete objectives and actions to ensure women's rights to land and access to natural resources, address gender-based violence linked to environment, guarantee women's effective, equitable, and full participation in decision-making, as well as allocating adequate human and financial resources to support rights-based gender-responsiveness and strengthening the evidence base, understanding and analysis of the gender-related impacts.
Regarding the Cartagena Protocol, when it comes to the Assessment and review of the effectiveness of the Protocol, the Parties are encouraged "to consider IPLCs, gender, women, youth and a human rights-based approach in their national biosafety frameworks". However, this approach must be mainstreamed in all COP 15 decisions, she said.
About  the Nagoya Protocol, she said, the decision to enhance its implementation within the context of the Kunming-Montreal GBF opens endless possibilities for mainstreaming gender equality.
 Nevertheless, there is a big need for a gender-responsive analysis to show how women and girls have been or have not benefited from the utilisation of genetic resources, said Elizabeth.
"The UNCBD Women's Caucus has done its work to ensure COP 15 is a transformative moment for women, girls and biodiversity," said UNCBD Women's Caucus Co-coordinator Amelia Arreguin.
"We acknowledge the support of Parties that have championed the gender issue. Now, the Parties are responsible for implementing the gender-responsive Kunming-Montreal GBF and the opportunity to work in close collaboration with civil society, women's organisations and networks and others to ensure gender equality in biodiversity," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dissolved  20-party partners form  12-party alliance
Proposed IEPMP Master Plan focuses on renewable energy promotion: CPD
Murad seeks PM's pardon, promises good conduct
CBD COP15 adopts gender equality target, Gender Plan of Action
BNP MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation
BD key part of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy: Envoy
No major changes in AL committee on Dec 24: Quader
No more dialogue with BNP or any other party: CEC


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft