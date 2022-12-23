BNP MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation

Md Harunur Rashid, Member of Parliament (MP) of Chapainawabganj-3, tendered his resignation to Speaker of Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday.

On December 11, five of seven MPs of BNP resigned as part of the party's anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that include dissolution of parliament.

The MPs who resigned in

person were -- Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md. Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2 and Rumeen Farhana, Women's Reserved Seat.

Md Harunur Rashid, who was in Australia and ailing MP of Brahmanbaria-2 Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not submit resignation to the Speaker on that day.

Speaking to the reporters at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, Harunur Rashid said there is no scope for the Speaker to deny to accept the resignation letter.

"But the speaker told me that there is an opportunity to present the party's demands in parliament if I don't resign."

"But there is no such opportunity anymore as six BNP MPs have already resigned," he added. -UNB











