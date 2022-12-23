BD key part of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy: Envoy

The Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls said Bangladesh is a key part of Canada's just launched Indo-Pacific strategy.

The High Commissioner on Wednesday met with the Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at his office and briefed him about her country's Indo-Pacific Strategy, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

"The high commissioner said the new Indo-Pacific strategy recognises Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific at large and is

absolutely critical for Canada and Canadians," the release said.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the meeting.

As a Pacific nation, Canada recognises that the Indo-Pacific region is critically important for the long-term prosperity, health and security of Canadians, the release added.













