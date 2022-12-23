No major changes in AL committee on Dec 24: Quader

Although the new committee of Awami League (AL) will be formed through the National Council, General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader on Thursday indicated that 'there will not be major changes there.'

Two days before the conference, he spoke about this in response to questions from reporters while watching the preparations of the venue at Suhrawardy Udyan.

He was asked whether new faces are coming through the 22nd National Council, Quader said, "There is little chance of a change in the committee that will be formed in this council. We can do that in the next council-23rd National Council-after the general election, even it may be held in advance after election. Then there will be a big change. We are not thinking of any major changes for now."

Regarding controversial people in the committee, he said, "We are not perfect people, we are people with mistakes. No one is perfect, so there are many things to think about when looking for perfection. We have thoughts on controversial individuals."

The 22nd National Council of Awami League is being held at Suhrawardy Udyan on

Saturday. Journalists wanted to know from Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader whether he is becoming the General Secretary of the party for the third term or not.

In response, Quader said, "The President is indispensable to us. The one who is the President is the symbol of our unity. Not a single councillor could be found, who would not support her (Sheikh Hasina). So there is no question about this."

"Many may aspire to the post of General Secretary. Awami League is a democratic party. According to my knowledge, there are at least ten candidates who want to be the General Secretary. So who will be General Secretary depends on the wishes of the leader and the opinion of the councillors in the council session. I can't give any prediction right now. The time is not mature yet," he added.

Regarding the preparation of the conference, he said, "The cards of councillors and delegates were distributed yesterday. Many have started coming to Dhaka. There will be a commemorative conference. There is a wave of awakening across the country. This conference will also have a large presence of our leaders, activists and supporters."

Commenting on the conference being held in challenging times, the AL General Secretary said, "We have built Digital Bangladesh under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Information Technology Affairs Adviser Sajib Wazed Joy. Now our goal is Smart Bangladesh. Our vision is to build a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh by 2041."

"We will move forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. This year's conference will be at a challenging time. This is our conference to turn the crisis created from war and ban into a possibility."

Expecting a large crowd at the conference, he said, "We are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to build a smart Bangladesh through a well-organized presence. We are committed to the nation to make this country a sectarian-free, non-communal Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War in the next election."

"We are ready to build a disciplined and well-organized Awami League with the aim of building a smart Bangladesh. We are ready to run the government after the next elections," Quader added.

Awami League Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Science and Technology Secretary Abdus Sabur, Central members Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, Anwar Hossain, Riazul Kabir Kausar, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapos along with Awami League leaders of Dhaka city units were present at Suhrawardy Udyan.















